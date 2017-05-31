Mr 2Kay Releases Behind the Scenes Pictures of Soon to Be Released Video

Mr 2Kay has released new photos from behind the scenes of his soon to released video shot on location in Lagos.

Recall, Mr 2Kay’s “Count It All Joy” became the most downloaded Ring-back-tune on the MTN network earlier this month and has also been on a South-South tour courtesy Christian Brothers Brand.

Mr. 2Kay also released a video earlier this year – “Ladder Remix” with Flavour which has had over a million views and has been getting massive airplay.

The Video shot by ace director Clarence Peters is to be released in a few weeks and is the first single off of his upcoming second studio Album.











The post Mr 2Kay Releases Behind the Scenes Pictures of Soon to Be Released Video appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

