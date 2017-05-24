Mr 2Kay shoots Video for Lastest Single “Count It All Joy” | See B.T.S Photos

Mr 2Kay has released new photos from behind the scenes of his soon to be released video “Count It All Joy” shot on location in Lagos. The video shot by ace director Clarence Peters is to be released in a few weeks and is the first single off of his upcoming second studio album. Get […]

The post Mr 2Kay shoots Video for Lastest Single “Count It All Joy” | See B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

