Mr Eazi “Detties” UK! Afropop Star delights Fans on the 2nd Stop of His “Detty World Tour” | See Photos

Nigerian Afropop rockstar, Tosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi is currently going on a tour of the world tagged the “Detty World Tour“. Having made a first stop at various cities in the US, he has now moved the party to the UK and has already shown up at 2 venues, Bournemouth & Leeds. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

