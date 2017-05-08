Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mr Eazi “Detties” UK! Afropop Star delights Fans on the 2nd Stop of His “Detty World Tour” | See Photos

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian Afropop rockstar, Tosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi is currently going on a tour of the world tagged the “Detty World Tour“. Having made a first stop at various cities in the US, he has now moved the party to the UK and has already shown up at 2 venues, Bournemouth & Leeds. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.