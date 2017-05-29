Mr Eazi: Life Is Eazi Tour Documentary | Watch on BN TV

TIDAL has released a new original tour documentary featuring rising Afrobeats star, Mr Eazi preparing for his headlining performance at New York City’s PlayStation Theater on Ghanaian Independence Day. In the Mr Eazi: Life is Eazi Tour Documentary, the African singer/rapper speaks about the rise of the Afrobeats genre and discusses his Nigerian and Ghanaian roots, […]

The post Mr Eazi: Life Is Eazi Tour Documentary | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

