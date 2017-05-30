Mrs Buhari departs for London

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday departed to United Kingdom to join her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is in London for medical follow-up. Mrs Buhari departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday morning. Before her departure Mrs Buhari thanked Nigerians for their support to her husband’s administration The…

The post Mrs Buhari departs for London appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

