Mrs Buhari’s Initiative holds medical outreach for 2,000 Women, Children in Makurdi

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari’s pet project,“Future Assured” has organised a five-day medical outreach for the screening and treatment of 2,000 women, youths and children in Benue. The medical team for the outreach taking place at Government Girls College, Makurdi, will screen the beneficiaries and treat them for various ailments including high blood pressure and diabetes. Mrs […]

