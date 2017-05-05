Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MS (Movement Smiling) – SEND DOWN THY RAIN + PRECIOUS STONE

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Black and Proud crooner Chibike Eze known as MS (MOVEMENT SMILING) has proven he isn’t a one way ticket; with his fresh release, two ace visual interpretations of his earlier released singles ‘SEND DOWN THY RAIN’ and ‘PRECIOUS STONE’ Both songs produced by HSP record’s protege @Geamat. Preying from Kingston, the Nigerian born and […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.