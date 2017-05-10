MTN: Consumers decry recharge cards price hike, to stop patronage

By Tare Youdeowei

FOR the past two weeks or more, customers of the South African owned MTN network, have lamented the price hike of recharge cards from the network. N100 cards sell for N110, N200 for N220 and the list goes on. Here, retailers, wholesalers and most importantly, consumers voice their woes.

Madam Otobo a retailer in Agric, Ojo, Lagos, says: “we buy N100 card for N100, from wholesalers how can we now sell at the same amount? Do we sit all day selling cards for charity? They then go and place an advert that people shouldn’t pay more. It’s not acceptable. Other cards are still normal price.”

Mr. Johnbull Agbarakwe, a subscriber in Ajegunle said; “the solution can only be to stop patronizing them. They have done this before and people moved to other networks. They seem to forget so soon that their monopoly was broken because of their greed. Glo came with per second billing. The last time they did this I bought an Airtel sim card, now this.

“The only challenge is that people that use them for browsing might find it difficult to use other networks because of bonuses. They are probably doing this to get back at government for the fine they are currently paying. What they fail to realise is that it’s the masses that suffer. The NCC cannot say they are not aware of this. MTN is getting too comfortable, we should continue to battle with them till they stop taking us for granted.”

Seyi Akerele, a wholesaler in Surulere, Lagos, proffering a solution said; “The solution might be for the wholesalers to stop buying their cards. Retailers are not united enough, if one doesn’t sell, another would sell. By the time three to five wholesalers refuse to pick up the cards for a week, with the population in Lagos, I believe MTN will get the message. They should know that they are not the only network available us.”

