MTN disengages 280 staff

Posted on May 1, 2017

Telecommunications giant, MTN has disengaged 280 of its employees in Nigeria​. ​Staff​ affected include some 200 permanent employees and about 80 contract staff across various cadres, ranging from new graduates to senior managers‎​. ​Many had 15 years with the company having joined MT​N after it opened office in ​Nigeria in 2001. ​It was gathered that […]

