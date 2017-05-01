MTN disengages 280 staff
Telecommunications giant, MTN has disengaged 280 of its employees in Nigeria. Staff affected include some 200 permanent employees and about 80 contract staff across various cadres, ranging from new graduates to senior managers. Many had 15 years with the company having joined MTN after it opened office in Nigeria in 2001. It was gathered that […]
