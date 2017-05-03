MTN explains sack of 280 workers

Reps accuse telecom outfits of violating rules, summon NCC boss

South African telecommunications firm, MTN has explained the rationale behind the disengagement of some of its employees in Nigeria.Though the company is still officially silent about the actual number of those that were sacked, but reports said about 280 employees were on Friday relieved of their jobs, an exercise, which MTN described as being voluntary.

A statement from the telecommunications firm yesterday in Lagos, signed by the Public Relations and Protocol Manager, Corporate Services Division, Funso Aina, showed that the process was a fallout of MTN’s Voluntary Severance Scheme designed to balance individual employee needs with business exigencies.

The firm explained that the scheme was designed, drawing on feedback from employees and following consultation with elected employee representatives.

According to the statement: “It provides a financial incentive and opportunity for employees who have worked with MTN for over five years to pursue other career interests and personal ambitions full-time, while increasing opportunities for professionals with a fresh perspective wishing to join the MTN family.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta over alleged non-compliance to rules and regulations by telecommunications outfits.

Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee in charge of the probe, Ahmed Abdul said Danbatta must appear before his panel to explain issues relating to irregularities in the employment status and conditions of service of Nigerians working in telecom outfits in the country.

NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tony Orono, who appeared before the lawmakers at the start of the committee’s hearing explained that Danbatta would not be available during the week because of official engagement.

The committee’s mandate includes ensuring whether the condition of service of Nigerians is same as their foreign counterparts, assessing the companies’ tax compliance status and examine the procedure used by the NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria in approving funds transfers for these firms.The committee is to report back to the House in four weeks for further legislative action.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

