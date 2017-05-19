MTN fined another $8.5million
Rwanda’s telecom industry regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa’s MTN Group, 7 billion francs (8.5 million dollars) for running its IT services outside the country in breach of its licence. The regulator said in a ruling posted on its website that MTN Rwanda was hosting its IT services hub in Uganda, […]
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!