MTN Nigeria Announces that Prices of its Recharge Cards have not Increased

MTN Nigeria has said it has not increased the prices of its recharge cards! According to the acting Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN, Adekunle Adebiyi, the cost of recharge cards remains the face value stated on the physical vouchers. “We hereby use this medium to inform all our subscribers that we have not increased […]

