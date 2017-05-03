Pages Navigation Menu

MTN Nigeria retrenches staff – Independent Online

MTN Nigeria retrenches staff
Johannesburg – Africa's cellular giant MTN last week concluded a voluntary severance scheme with employees at its Nigerian unit last week, it said on Tuesday. MTN Nigeria, which has been through major shakes, including the hefty regulatory fine for …
MTN explains sack of 280 workersGuardian (blog)
MTN Nigeria Sacks 15% of Its Nigerian Workforce, Position Available For ContractNTA News

