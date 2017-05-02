MTN Nigeria Sacks 280 Staff

MTN Nigeria said it had to disengage 280 staff because it wanted to delve into full Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital operations. An official who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, that the company will inject another group of new employees, capable of delivering on it […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

