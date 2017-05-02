MTN Nigeria Sacks 280 Staff
MTN Nigeria said it had to disengage 280 staff because it wanted to delve into full Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital operations. An official who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, that the company will inject another group of new employees, capable of delivering on it […]
