MTN Rwanda fined $8.5million over breach of contract
Independent
Rwanda's telecom regulator has slapped a 7billion francs ($8.5million) fine on MTN Rwanda, a subsidiary of the South African-based MTN Group, over breach of contract. The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) spokesperson Anthony Kulamba …
U-MTN uhlawuliswe izigidi zamarandi eRwanda
