Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mugabe Caught Sleeping While Important Issues Were Being Discussed (Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe was photographed sleeping at the World Economic Forum taking place in Durban today. The 93-year-old has a bad reputation for falling asleep at conferences and meetings

People on Twitter critisised the Zimbabwean president for sleeping while important matters are being discussed.

Mugabe made a surprise appearance on a morning panel on fragile states at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban today.

The post Mugabe Caught Sleeping While Important Issues Were Being Discussed (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.