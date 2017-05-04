Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa Live: Ghana hit by nationwide blackout, Mugabe denies Zimbabwe is fragile state – BBC News

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Africa Live: Ghana hit by nationwide blackout, Mugabe denies Zimbabwe is fragile state
BBC News
Millions of Ghanaians were left without electricity last night after a massive power outage which affected "virtually every part of the country", according to the head of the national grid, local media report. "There was a surge of power around 9:40pm
Mugabe: Universities can't accommodate everyoneEyewitness News
Bullets and Ballots and Big PowerThe Zimbabwean
Mugabe: Zim 'is the most highly developed country in Africa after SA'News24
Mail & Guardian –AllAfrica.com –The Daily Star –Citizen
all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.