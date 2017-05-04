Africa Live: Ghana hit by nationwide blackout, Mugabe denies Zimbabwe is fragile state – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Africa Live: Ghana hit by nationwide blackout, Mugabe denies Zimbabwe is fragile state
BBC News
Millions of Ghanaians were left without electricity last night after a massive power outage which affected "virtually every part of the country", according to the head of the national grid, local media report. "There was a surge of power around 9:40pm …
Mugabe: Universities can't accommodate everyone
Bullets and Ballots and Big Power
Mugabe: Zim 'is the most highly developed country in Africa after SA'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!