Mugabe’s daughter appointed to censorship board – Citifmonline

Mugabe's daughter appointed to censorship board
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's only daughter, Bona Mugabe-Chikore, has been appointed to the country's censorship board in what critics say is a move to crackdown on negative media reports about the family. Police spokesperson Charity …
