Mujuru berates ‘insensitive’ Grace – NewsDay

Mujuru berates 'insensitive' Grace
FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru has described First Lady Grace Mugabe's unsolicited attack on war veteran Dickson (Cde Chinx) Chingaira's second wife, Ntombizodwa, as divisive and indicative of poor leadership. BY RICHARD CHIDZA …
