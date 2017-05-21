Mujuru brings to the fore the Robert Mugabe’s political assasinations – The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Mujuru brings to the fore the Robert Mugabe's political assasinations
NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru's election campaign on Thursday took her to the graves of 2008 presidential election run-off victims in Gutu where she took time to sweep and tidy up cemetery while also accusing Zanu PF of killing her …
