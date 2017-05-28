MUK Visitation Committee rapped over expenditure

MPs have queried the expenditure undertaken by the Makerere University nine member committee instituted by President Museveni to look into the remuneration issues that caused a strike among the university’s teaching staff. Museveni ordered the closure of the university after the strike paralysed affairs at the oldest university.

Government has so far spent Shs2.7bn on the committee but MPs on the budget committee were irked by this amount and wondered where exactly the money was ending up. The money is part of Shs23 billion that State House is requesting for as a supplementary budget. MPs led by Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo Woman) and Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala County) tasked Minister for the Presidency Esther Mbayo and State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe on the expenditure by the committee.

Nakyobe told the budget committee that the money was spent on travel abroad for benchmarking purposes and allowances to the chagrin of MPs.

****

The post MUK Visitation Committee rapped over expenditure appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

