Muller: Ronaldo Is A Phenomenon

Thomas Muller believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon and his heading technique does not get enough praise.

The Portuguese star scored a hat trick in the 3-0 win over Atletico in the Champions League, after scoring five in the previous stage against Bayern.

Muller believes Ronaldo and Messi are a top above their counterparts in the footballing world.

“Basically we all know that he is extraordinary, in his appearance and with his sporting performances. So he’s already a phenomenon,” Muller said on Wednesday.

“You cannot achieve such numbers of goals for so many years and so often without having to work hard.

“He has enormous physical and technical qualities, of course.

“But what impresses me the most are his heading skills. This is sometimes forgotten a bit. He has a fine technique, but he also has mad heading skills.

“And if you look at him or Lionel Messi, the two are on a level above all others.”

Ronaldo has scored 35 goals in all competitions this season, having netted more than 50 in each of the past six campaigns.

The post Muller: Ronaldo Is A Phenomenon appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

