Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Multiple accidents occur on Oyo-Ogbomoso road

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Multiple accidents occurred at Odo Oba area of Oyo-Ogbomoso road early morning on Sunday, which involved several articulated vehicles and commuter buses. Our correspondent learnt that the early morning downpour caused the Odo-Oba river to overflow resulting in vehicles being partly submerged. It was gathered that several vehicles ran into themselves while a number of …

The post Multiple accidents occur on Oyo-Ogbomoso road appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.