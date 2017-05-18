Multiple taxation may force Abuja hotels to close down, says Forum

The Hotel Owners Forum in Abuja (HOFA) has said that consistent multiple taxation on hotels in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could force them out of business. Dr Chike Ezeudeh, the President of HOFA, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. “It is not easy when you have a business and you are confronted with over 25 different taxes to pay, with some of them as high as N500,000.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

