Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mum lets son pee in cup in restaurant – NEWS.com.au

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NEWS.com.au

Mum lets son pee in cup in restaurant
NEWS.com.au
WHEN you gotta go, you gotta go! But shouldn't you find a bathroom first? Well this mum thought the need to pee was more of a priority than finding somewhere private to do it, reports Kidspot. She has caused outrage after allowing her young son to wee

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.