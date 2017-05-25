Mum the Wonder Woman! Participate in the Dettol #PowerfulNaijaMum and Win Amazing Prizes

I am a new wife, even newer at being a mom. I’m still learning to adjust to the demands of this new responsibility. It’s a lot, trust me. One of the things I’m most concerned most about is doing the laundry, especially as my two babies are very active people Let me explain: My husband […]

The post Mum the Wonder Woman! Participate in the Dettol #PowerfulNaijaMum and Win Amazing Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

