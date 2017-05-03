Muntari handed one-game ban after racist incident – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Muntari handed one-game ban after racist incident
Goal.com
Sulley Muntari's double booking during a racist incident on Sunday has been upheld by Italian football authorities, effectively mandating a one-match suspension. While in Serie A away action against Cagliari, the Pescara midfielder was shown a yellow …
Sulley Muntari banned after racism complaint, Inter Milan and Lazio sanctioned
Players' union wants Muntari yellow quashed
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!