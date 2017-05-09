Murray beats Copil to reach third round at Madrid Open

World number one Andy Murray on Tuesday progressed to the third round of the Madrid Open with a straight-set victory over Romanian Marius Copil. The Briton, who had a bye in the first round, claimed a 6-4 6-3 victory. The 29-year-old player was not at his best in the opening exchanges but broke world number 104 Copil at 5-4 to take the first set.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

