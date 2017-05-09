Murray beats Copil to reach third round at Madrid Open

Pages Navigation Menu

World number one Andy Murray on Tuesday progressed to the third round of the Madrid Open with a straight-set victory over Romanian Marius Copil. The Briton, who had a bye in the first round, claimed a 6-4 6-3 victory. The 29-year-old player was not at his best in the opening exchanges but broke world number 104 Copil at 5-4 to take the first set.

