Murray Into French Open 2nd Round

Andy Murray moved into the second round of the French Open with a four-set victory over Andrey Kuznetsov at Roland Garros.

The world No 1 proved too strong for his Russian opponent coming through 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0 in just over two and a half hours on court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray has had a difficult season on the clay but secured victory to book a second-round meeting with Slovakia’s Martin Klizan, who overcame France’s Laurent Lokoli in five sets.

Murray fell 0-40 down in his first service game but recovered to hold before breaking the Russian’s serve when 3-2 up.

The post Murray Into French Open 2nd Round appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

