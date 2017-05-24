Musa Marries Second Wife At 24, Off To Corsica

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has married a second wife after tying the nuptial knots with Juliet Adeh on Tuesday in Lagos, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The wedding, which had in attendance selected football friends of the Leicester City star and his family, was celebrated secretly in his new wife’s home in Lagos.

Musa, 24, had in April quit the Super Eagles training camp in London to do the traditional wedding introduction in Lagos, where Juliet’s family reside.

According to a close source, Musa reconnected with Juliet 18 months ago after an on and off relationship of five years.

“Musa is happy now after the problems he had with his first wife,” a Nigerian international who attended the wedding ceremony in Lagos told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Musa had a public falling out with his first wife Jumai in Leicester in April after a domestic dispute led to him being questioned by the police.

The couple were reportedly divorced after the incident but as a Muslim, Musa is allowed to have more than one wife.

Musa is expected to join up with the Super Eagles squad in Corsica later on Wednesday for the friendly matches against a Corsica XI and Togo.

