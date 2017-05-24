museums: Omisore, others call for adequate attention

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—A two-time Senator, Iyiola Omisore and some archaeologists have called on leaders in the country to resuscitate museums through proper and regular funding to make them attraction centres for indigenous and foreign tourists.

They made the call yesterday during the International Museum Day at the Museum of National Unity, Ibadan.

Omisore, who presented a keynote address at the event suggested that branding and increased social media presence; infusion of technology into display of artefacts, photographs and documents could attract tourists to museums across the country.

Other factors, he feels, could save the dying museums, include introduction of more flexible hours, multiple exhibition facilities; creation of inter school competitions in the museum to arouse the curiosity and research among youths would make museum enjoy good patronage.

While presenting the guest lecture entitled: Museums and Contested histories – Saying the Unspeakable in Museums, Dr Ogunfolakan Adisa from the Natural Museum, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, underscored the importance of museums in national development.

He said: ”Museums play pivotal role in national development. For instance, the artefacts of Civil War, Kiriji War involving Ijesa and Ibadan, which are in our museums will constantly remind us that war is not good and that we should toe the path of peace.

“When I went to the East, I saw the technology prowess of Igbo, some war equipment they manufactured during the Civil War. If not for museums, which have all these artefacts, how do we know about African technology?”

He lamented that museums across the country are not well funded.

The Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mallam Yusuf Abdallah Usman, who was represented by the Deputy Director and Curator, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Amos Olorunnipa, said: “Museums as educational resource centres are veritable institutions for the promotion of creativity, innovation and inventiveness through their exhibitions and programmes.”

Awards were given to Senator Omisore, Mr. Toye Arulogun, Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Newton Jibunoh and Dr Segun Opadeji, Senior Lecturer, Archaeology and Anthropology Department, University of Ibadan.

