Museveni, donors clash again on development

President Museveni’s frustration with donors manifested again when he appeared as a panelist at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa rapping the donors for their strenuous demands. Museveni said the incessant conditions Western donors put in place stall projects and stagnate development.

He was perturbed with the way the donors want a levelled ground for all bidders through the tendering process, and the constant appeals the bidders make when they are locked out of deals. The head of European Union delegation to Uganda Kristian Schmidt in a rebuttal warned Museveni that his plans to hurriedly implement donor funded projects could result into shoddy work and more corruption. Schmidt added that doing business with one company could culminate into paying four times the market value.

