Museveni in Dar for EAC Summit – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Museveni in Dar for EAC Summit
New Vision
President Yoweri Museveni is in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the 18th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State. Early this morning, he was received at Julius Nyerere International Airport by Prof Sospester Muhongo, the Tanzania Minister for Energy.
