Museveni sets new SIM-card deadline of August 30, 2017

President Yoweri Museveni has extended Uganda’s SIM-card registration deadline from May 19 to August 2017.

“I chaired the NRM Caucus today where some Members of parliament (MPS) appealed for more time for SIM card registration despite the passing of the earlier deadline,” Museveni said on twitter.

“I’ve agreed to this proposal on condition that the new deadline will be respected. SIM card registration will therefore run until 30/8/2017,” he tweeted on @KagutaMuseveni, adding that “Ministry of ICT and other concerned govt agencies are authorized to allow this new window. I ask Ugandans to take this exercise seriously.”

TUMWEBAZE: Government notes Parliament concerns but #Simcard deadline of May 19 will stay. https://t.co/rqr0muiNJG pic.twitter.com/Vw9uQmkj53 — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 18, 2017

VIDEO: Chris Obore explains why parliament has summoned Tumwebaze https://t.co/gZYXb24uve pic.twitter.com/y34pSth37d — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 22, 2017

