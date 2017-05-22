Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Museveni sets new SIM-card deadline of August 30, 2017

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

President Yoweri Museveni has extended Uganda’s SIM-card registration deadline from May 19 to August 2017.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“I chaired the NRM Caucus today where some Members of parliament (MPS) appealed for more time for SIM card registration despite the passing of the earlier deadline,” Museveni said on twitter.

“I’ve agreed to this proposal on condition that the new deadline will be respected. SIM card registration will therefore run until 30/8/2017,” he tweeted on @KagutaMuseveni, adding that “Ministry of ICT and other concerned govt agencies are authorized to allow this new window. I ask Ugandans to take this exercise seriously.”

RELATED STORIES

 

The post Museveni sets new SIM-card deadline of August 30, 2017 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.