Museveni sets new SIM-card deadline of August 30, 2017
President Yoweri Museveni has extended Uganda’s SIM-card registration deadline from May 19 to August 2017.
“I chaired the NRM Caucus today where some Members of parliament (MPS) appealed for more time for SIM card registration despite the passing of the earlier deadline,” Museveni said on twitter.
“I’ve agreed to this proposal on condition that the new deadline will be respected. SIM card registration will therefore run until 30/8/2017,” he tweeted on @KagutaMuseveni, adding that “Ministry of ICT and other concerned govt agencies are authorized to allow this new window. I ask Ugandans to take this exercise seriously.”
RELATED STORIES
TUMWEBAZE: Government notes Parliament concerns but #Simcard deadline of May 19 will stay. https://t.co/rqr0muiNJG pic.twitter.com/Vw9uQmkj53
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 18, 2017
VIDEO: Chris Obore explains why parliament has summoned Tumwebaze https://t.co/gZYXb24uve pic.twitter.com/y34pSth37d
— The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 22, 2017
The post Museveni sets new SIM-card deadline of August 30, 2017 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!