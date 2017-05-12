MUSEVENI: Somalia can heal completely and stand on its own

President Yoweri Museveni has said Somalia can heal completely and stand on its own feet if the country’s business class is supported, patriotic pan-Somalia political parties emerge and a truly national army is recruited and equipped.

Museveni outlined eight key achievements brought about by the intervention of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) troops. He said the AMISOM effort has led to the revival of Somalia, but pointed out economic, political and military bottlenecks stand in the way of full recovery of the country.

Key to the achievements is that the Somali Government moved from exile in Kenya where it had been based to Mogadishu since 2007, and indirect elections have been held regularly since. He also mentioned that the menace of piracy at Sea has been tamed.

“Our strongly held view is that it is not enough to check Al-Shabaab. Somalia must heal completely and stand on its own feet. In our view, there are a number of bottlenecks that stop the complete healing of Somalia,” Museveni said at the International conference on Somalia in London on Thursday.

At the meeting, attended by key African leaders, US defence secretary Jim Mattis (click for speech) and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Somalia struck a new stability pact with the international community that is aimed at steadying the fragile state by bolstering its security, staving off famine and rebooting its economy.

New President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed hailed a “historic day for Somalia” after concluding the pact between Mogadishu and the international network propping up the crisis-wracked country.

Museveni was proud that Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) had led the AMISOM mission to save Somalia. (READ FULL SPEECH ON PAGE 2)

“Uganda was the pioneer troop contributing country with the leading elements of our first contingent landing in Mogadishu on the 6th of March, 2007,” he said.

“Many observers were convinced that our effort was hopeless, if not suicidal. We were, however, confident of the correctness and feasibility of our decision. This was due to our knowledge of the African peoples, those people that have inhabited this area for the last four million years.”

Military strategy

Museveni outlined the economic, political and military steps needed for the full recovery of Somalia, but put emphasis on security. (Watch video here)

He urged the international community agree to pay a large Somali Army for some years so that the wholly liberated Somali territory can be used to generate revenues to pay the public servants and also cope with other obligations.

“Patriotic ideas must be infused in the Somali National Army recruited on a quota basis from all parts of the country. This Army needs officers, NCOs, specialists in addition to ordinary soldiers,” he said.

He warned that the multiplicity of trainers (from different countries) of the Somali Army needs to be coordinated by the Somali Command around a Somali forces military doctrine so that it becomes a cohesive force with a clear historical mission.

“The Somalis need to resolve the issue of whether they will re-build the Somali Army by pay or patriotism. If it is by pay, who will pay them? Is the Somali State able to pay a large Army on that big territory of 637,657sqkms it needs so as to pacify the whole country? The present partial pacification of the country is not good enough.”

Museveni said the Somali Army and the soldiers from the Troops Contribution Countries (TCCs) could be further equipped to do more road projects in the areas of their responsibility along with the local authorities so that the country is opened up. They can also build schools and health centres, he added, for the benefit of the people. The liberation has to resonate with the people in the countryside.”

“In the meantime, the TCCs should be supported sufficiently, their small numbers notwithstanding, to use force multipliers (gun-ships, attack planes, air-lift means) to further weaken Al-Shabaab, in their remote hide-outs. ”

Somalia strikes new international pact to stabilise ravaged state

New President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed hailed a “historic day for Somalia” after concluding the pact between Mogadishu and the international network propping up the crisis-wracked country at a conference in London.

“As we begin on this journey in this new era of Somalia’s recovery, the commitments made must be followed through,” said the president, commonly known by his nickname Farmajo.

“The expectations are very high but not performing is not an option.”

The post MUSEVENI: Somalia can heal completely and stand on its own appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

