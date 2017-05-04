MUSIC: Amedino – Street Soldier

Ahmed Alli a.k.a Amedino was born in Festac, Lagos State, Nigeria; into a polygamous family, the only child for his mum and the only son for his dad, he lived and grew up with his mother in Okokomaiko Lagos State.

A graduate of Accounting at Lagos State Polytechnic, he started singing as a kid, he was a choir member at Deeper Life Bible Church and later he started going to the studio after he finished his secondary school. Popularly known on the street of Okoko, Amedino was a good footballer, played for several amateur clubs, where he was christened, Amedino. played football with popular comedian, Akpororo, back in the days.

Currently Amedino is an American based artiste and just dropped his first official single titled “Street Soldier”. Enjoy and follow him on Twitter via @AhmedinhoFish and @amedinofish on Instagram.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Amedino-Street-Soldier.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Amedino – Street Soldier appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

