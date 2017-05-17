MUSIC: Bonavee – Omalicha

Onyeka Henry Obiekwe or Bonavee as he is commonly know I’m from Nnewi North local govt of Anambra State, from the family of Mr & Mrs Anthony Emeka Obiekwe (ODINGA). Born and grew up in the northern part of Nigeria, Maiduguri.

He started his music carrier in the year 2009 when he dropped my first single titled “WHAT’S HAPPENING”. After which he gave a little break to hustle and work on his music talent.

He has been working musically for a while ever since, he released “DANCE” in the 2012, he did a campaign song on 2014 and also did numerous features till date..

And now he is officially out with his new hit single titled “OMALICHA” meaning “BEAUTY” in his native tongue, the song was produced by DR D1 mix and mastered by Benny Sounds.

Download, listen and enjoy it… follow him on social media

Twitter account: @Officialbonavee

Instagram: @bonaveeofficial

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Bonavee-Omalicha.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

