MUSIC: C Y Ft. Oriste Femi – Champaign

Cyril Madukah Ajiboro Popularly Known as C Y, C Y Music Empire Africa CEO unlocks his 1st single for 2017 titled ‘Champaign’ with a superb Joint force from MSN Gang Boss “Oriste Femi. “Champaign” was produced by the talented Producer Hycienth and mixed/mastered by Indomix. Manage By @Tj_Shetade.

Instagram/Twitter @OfficialCygang

Listen and enjoy!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/CY-Champaign-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

