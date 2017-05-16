Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: CDO – Born To Praise

John O. Ikeotuonye popularly known as CDO is a Nigerian gospel recording artiste, composer, executive producer, song writer and a business man. Before delving into music, he worked with various brands including British American tobacco, Globacom amongst others.

In his words “my music is a divine calling” God has called me, to reach out to a certain people through gospel music. and here I am to make a lasting statement in this industry through my music’

With an album in the works titled “Church Outside”. He returns with brand new record titled Born To Praise off his soon to be released debut album under his label, Rectitude Records. Born To Praise is a Gospel indigenous highlife song with full instrumental play that connects to the very heart of listeners.

Enjoy!


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

