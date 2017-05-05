MUSIC: CDQ Ft. Davido – Ko Funny (Prod. Papi Jay)

Just a day to his birthday, ​NSNS Boss CDQ dishes out this new banger tune title “KO-FUNNY Featuring DAVIDO, Just few weeks after releasing the visual to the Remix of His latest single “Say Baba“,,Here is Ko Funny which is produced by Papi Jay, Mix And mastering by Suka Sound ,the visual to this smash tune would be out in couples of weeks.

Download and enjoy!!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/cdq-Ft-davido-Ko-Funny-prod-By-papi-Jay.mp3

