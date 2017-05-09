MUSIC: Da Beatfreakz Ft. Sneakbo x Moelogo x Afro-B x Sona – Quavo

Introducing multi-talent music Producers/DJs O1 and U1 also known as Da Beatfreakz, known for their work with Kat Deluna & Jerimih ‘What A Night’ Giggs ‘Rap Gustavo’ and currently working with Usher, Sean Paul, Jaquees and Chris Brown the duo team up with Sneakbo, Moelogo, AfroB & Sona for the motivationally charged Afro/bashment assisted ‘Quavo.”

With the current musical climate that we are in “its amazing to see how African music is widely spreading into mainstream audiences. For us it’s an exciting time to be making music, to be part of history in the making within the African diaspora.” says Da Beatfreakz.

“The intro to ‘Quavo’ starts of with Divine Oduduru, a Nigerian athlete who went viral his statement “We African people we are born great” –this

resonated with us and felt it was the right way to start off our forth coming project”

Premiered by BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Target, the record is dubbed as the new wave by the producers themselves; ‘Quavo’ a reference to Migo’s is a true depiction of how widely Hiip-Hop culture is personified by one movement.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Da-Beatfreakz-Quavo-Ft.-Sneakbo-x-Moelogo-x-Afro-B-x-Sona.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Da Beatfreakz Ft. Sneakbo x Moelogo x Afro-B x Sona – Quavo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

