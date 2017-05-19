Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Davyo Perry – Na You

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian fast rising Super star popularly known by his stage name as DAVYO PERRY Who hails from delta state and also bases in the city of lagos precisely.Is finally out with beautiful tunes, from home produce sound to the world, comes with this single Tracks which is very awesome and amazing.

DAVYO PERRY is the next name to watch out for as he has positioned himself deep down the hearts of lovers of good music. He is only cementing his presence in the industry with the NA U; a song inspired on one of his routine about life having seen and observed the difficulties of love life .

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Track was produced by the usual suspect – Kosoro.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Davyo Perry – Na You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.