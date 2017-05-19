MUSIC: Davyo Perry – Na You

Nigerian fast rising Super star popularly known by his stage name as DAVYO PERRY Who hails from delta state and also bases in the city of lagos precisely.Is finally out with beautiful tunes, from home produce sound to the world, comes with this single Tracks which is very awesome and amazing.

DAVYO PERRY is the next name to watch out for as he has positioned himself deep down the hearts of lovers of good music. He is only cementing his presence in the industry with the NA U; a song inspired on one of his routine about life having seen and observed the difficulties of love life .

Track was produced by the usual suspect – Kosoro.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/VN-20170413-WA000.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Davyo Perry – Na You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

