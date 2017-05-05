MUSIC: Dezign – Oyiye

AlterPlate Music presents the brand new single from Dezign. Following the release of ‘Comsa’ by hitmaker Del B and Harrysong, AlterPlate presents the TwinBeatz – produced ‘Oyiye‘ by her high flying dancehall act, Dezign.

‘Oyiye’ is a syrupy and easy to sing along number.

Connect with Dezign via @Twitter.com/iamDezign!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Dezign-Oyiye.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Dezign – Oyiye appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

