Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Didi NnaaMen – Chidinma (Prod. By TooshBeat)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Didi Nnaamen As usual, is back again, with Another amazing sound, And he calls this Chidinma (God is Good) the song which was produced by TooshBeat will not Only Rock The dance Floor, But Also have A wonderful Message, and Its a thankful song, Sing Along and Express your appreciation to God..

Download and Enjoy!


 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Didi NnaaMen – Chidinma (Prod. By TooshBeat) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.