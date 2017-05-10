MUSIC: DJ Mekzy ft. Jesse Jagz ft. Ceeza Milli – Oluwa

Dj Mekzy who is currently Wizkid’s official DJ, has put out 2 hit singles in the last 4 months and this one he called OLUWA feat Chocolate City Foreman Jesse Jags and Ceeza Milli..

Listen to the sweet melody vibes the tune ‘Oluwa’ brings and enjoy your day.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DJ_Mekzy__Ft_Jesse_Jagz__Ceeza_Milli_Oluwa.mp3

