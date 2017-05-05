MUSIC: Ed.edge – We made it (Prod. Ed.edge)

Ed.edge (Mr E-krime) is a naija born versitile artist and a producer who has always made his fans proud locally and internationally, he has worked with a lot of Nigerian established artistes ,After dropping his Hit single “Buga” which banged in clubs,the street and air waves,he decided to do something different in this new jam he tittles “We made it”. like you’ve always known good music it will always be.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/We-Made-It..-1.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

