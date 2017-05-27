MUSIC: Elijah Ogann – He Cares – 360Nobs.com
MUSIC: Elijah Ogann – He Cares
Elijah Ogann (OGANN) releases yet another song as an independent artiste. The ex Edge Records and Tyrant Music signee once again takes on a reggae tune in a song titled “He Cares;” a follow up on his reggae – soul song “Koma”, which was released …
