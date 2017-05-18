Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Femilee – Gbegbeti (Prod. by Antras)

Nabire Records presents the highly anticipated single “Gbegbeti” by Femilee. Femilee born Bazuaye Femi Fedeyi is a multi talented artiste and a professional dancer who has participated in different dance competitions(Nigeria’s Got Talent, Malta Guinness Street Dance and Battle of The Year).

He is a graduate of Marine Engineer at Yaba College of Technology. He won the most popular male award while at Yabatech. Gbegbeti was produced by Antras, mixed & mastered by Liquid mix.

