MUSIC: Femilee – Gbegbeti (Prod. by Antras)

Nabire Records presents the highly anticipated single “Gbegbeti” by Femilee. Femilee born Bazuaye Femi Fedeyi is a multi talented artiste and a professional dancer who has participated in different dance competitions(Nigeria’s Got Talent, Malta Guinness Street Dance and Battle of The Year).

He is a graduate of Marine Engineer at Yaba College of Technology. He won the most popular male award while at Yabatech. Gbegbeti was produced by Antras, mixed & mastered by Liquid mix.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Femilee_Gbegbeti_prod-by-Antras.mp3

