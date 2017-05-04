MUSIC: Fii3rd – Gbam Gbam

Felix Idiga aka Fii3rd is the lead figure of The Phly Guys Entertainment. He is out with an incredible mid-tempo song titled GBAM GBAM! Wawuuu…GBAM GBAM! You heard!

This is coming after his debut single (SO STRESSED) which surfaced against the backdrop of the economic recession so became a toast on most radio stations across the land.

GBAM GBAM is the new order! This is a song that could be enjoyed by anyone who has an ear for good music. From it’s crafty instrumentals to its smooth lyrics, to its enticing hook. The song is produced by Badguyswag_Beats. This song is projected a hit and expected to go massive across the continent. It’s a recognizable jam to the world!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/01-Fii3rd-Gbam-Gbam.mp3

