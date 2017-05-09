Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Finetunez – Mama’s Story

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mom Empire presents the highly anticipated single “MAMA’S STORY” by “FINETUNEZ” a.k.a Mr Maya Maya. He uses this song as a medium to encourage and appreciate all mothers in the world, he specially dedicates this piece to his late mum in remembrance of her good deeds…may her gentle soul continue to rest in peace.

“MAMA’S STORY” is a hybrid of different sounds, with elements that music lovers of all genres will connect to.
Finetunez’s Music is easy listening for all ages. This was produced by Wiz Manny,Mixed and mastered by spyritmyx.

Download & Listen.

 

